Shining Stars

Since 1973 the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) has shone a spotlight on the needs and concerns of American youth, especially poor, disabled and minority children. With the help of private donations, the CDF advocates for and enacts programs to support those who can’t lobby or vote for themselves. Visit childrensdefense.org, call 202-628-8787 or write to 25 E St. N.W., Washington, DC 20001.
Alex Cayley
Nelly
JES US 4 JACKIE CAMPAIGN
Of all leukemia patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, 70 percent, including many African Americans, do not find a donor match within their own family. Jes Us 4 Jackie raises awareness of this problem and asks everyone to consider becoming a donor. To learn more, visit jesus4 jackie.com, call 314-531-3346 or write to 4Sho4Kids Foundation, c/o Jes Us 4 Jackie, 1835 Beltway, Overland, MO 63114.
Alex Cayley
Renée Zellweger
JONSSON CANCER CENTER FOUNDATION/UCLA
The Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation provides seed grants to
cancer researchers at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA, the top California cancer facility for the last seven years as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Visit jccf.mednet.ucla.edu,
call 310-206-0675 or write to
8-950 Louis Factor Building, Box 951780, Los Angeles, CA 90095
Alex Cayley
Jessica Alba
STEP UP WOMEN’S NETWORK
Step Up Women’s Network supports the advancement of underprivileged girls and women through hands-
on volunteering and mentoring programs, social-networking opportunities and funding for women’s health issues, such as cervical cancer. Visit stepupwomensnet work.org, call 213-382-9161 or write to Step Up Women’s Network, 3540 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 502, Los Angeles, CA 90010.
Alex Cayley
Naomi Watts
UNAIDS
The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (unaids) is committed to beginning to reverse the spread of HIV/AIDS by 2015. With a presence in more than 75 countries, unaids supports HIV prevention education and testing and provides treatment and care for those living with the disease. Visit unaids.org, call 202-223-7610 or write to unaids, 1825 K St. N.W., Suite 701, Washington, DC 20006.
Alex Cayley
Harrison Ford
EAA YOUNG EAGLES
Thanks to the generosity of more than 40,000 volunteer general-
aviation pilots, more than 1.1 million kids ages 8 to 17 have been introduced to the world of flying by the Young Eagles. The program also offers scholarships for students in need who wish to study aviation skills and/or related technologies. Visit youngeagles.org, call 920-426-6114 or write to EAA Young Eagles, P.O. Box 2683, Oshkosh, WI 54903.
Alex Cayley
Matt Damon
THE ONE CAMPAIGN
One educates people across the country about the aids and poverty emergencies that persist around the globe. The campaign invites everyone to sign the declaration at one.org and to further get involved by encouraging policy-makers to allocate more resources to helping those in need in some of the world’s poorest nations. To learn more visit one.org
Alex Cayley
