Shay Mitchell Stuns Wearing Pieces from Raven + Lily's Holiday Collection

Back in February, Shay Mitchell headed to India on a humanitarian trip with ethical fashion brand Raven + Lily. And now, you can see photos from the Pretty Little Liars star's international adventure with the socially-conscious brand. In the lookbook for Raven + Lily’s first-ever holiday collection, which was shot on location during the trip, Mitchell models the brand's latest handcrafted pieces from Kenya, Pakistan, India, and Cambodia, available today at ravenandlily.com.

“I’ve always had a huge passion for helping women and have been involved with a lot of other organizations that support women in various capacities,” Mitchell said. "I have also always dreamt of traveling to India and was actually in the middle of planning a trip of my own, so it was serendipitous that Raven + Lily offered me the opportunity to travel along with them and get to meet the women and girls they are working with personally.”

Mitchell’s dedication to the cause was obvious to Raven + Lily’s founder, Kirsten Dickerson. "Shay spent several days in India prior to the shoot getting to know the artisan women personally and experiencing their work first-hand,” said Dickerson. "She loved the women and was honored to represent their talents and skills, making her a beautiful and authentic choice to model the collection.”

And Mitchell is encouraging her fans to do what they can to give back. “Every time we make a purchase we have the chance to help someone,” she said. Not only will you feel good about doing good, but “You’ll have a great story to tell every time someone compliments what you’re wearing.” Scroll down to see Mitchell wearing pieces from the holiday collection.