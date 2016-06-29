Guys, Shawn Mendes Got His First Tattoo

Pleasure to have the humble but super talented singer/songwriter @shawnmendes !!! KEEP THE AMAZING SONGS COMING, we will be jamming to them haha #shawnislit #unrealtattoo #greatjoblivia A photo posted by CHRONIC INK TATTOOS (@chronicink) on Jun 27, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

Follow our snapchat for more!!! ------------------------------- 👻chronicink

In a world where it feels like there's a ton of celebrity tattoo news every day, we're more surprised that Shawn Mendes didn't already have ink than the fact that he decided to get his first tat this week.The singer-songwriter headed to Chronic Ink in Toronto to get his first piece of permanent body art tattooed to his forearm and the design is truly stunning. Completed by tattoo artist Livia Tsang, there's so much more to the design than initially meets the eye.

Here is a close-up of @shawnmendes tattoo!!!

A quick glance shows a sizeable guitar, but an up-close pic posted by Tsang lets us in on all of the cool details of the ink, like that within the guitar is a serene image of trees and their reflection in a body of water. Toronto's infamous CN Tower is depicted along the arm of the guitar.

Awesome, right?