Sharon Stone Proves She's the Queen of Cool at the Airport

For evidence of the notion that uncomplicated style comes from within, look no further than Sharon Stone. On Tuesday, the Basic Instinct star arrived at LAX with her rock-n-roll aesthetic on full display.

To embark on her travels, the 58-year-old blonde took a minimal approach too off-duty dressing and opted for a pair of dark-wash blue jeans. Easy enough, right? Well, to up the ante, Stone ditched any old neutral-toned sweatshirt (that’s what we would have gravitated towards) and instead rocked one with fringe detailing that, from afar, looked like feathers. Her accessories—taupe-toned cowgirl boots and dark-tinted sunglasses—didn’t take away from the two-piece getup either. As for whether or not the star enjoys strutting past the parade of camera-clad paparazzi, we’ll let her headphones do the talking.

Keep on bringing the cool, Sharon.