whitelogo
whitelogo
Sharon Stone
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Sharon Stone
Movies
The Trick to Sharon Stone’s Amazing Bikini Body
Mar 26, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Sharon Stone Defends James Franco Against Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Mar 13, 2018 @ 8:30 pm
Videos
Sharon Stone's Unexpected Reaction When Asked About Sexual Harassment Will Hit You Hard
Jan 16, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Golden Globes 2018: All the Announcers and Presenters You Should Know
Jan 05, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Fashion
10 Iconic Movie Fashion Moments You Didn't Know Were Fendi Originals
Oct 26, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Sharon Stone Just Shared Her
Basic Instinct
Audition Tape on Twitter
Aug 10, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Evidence That Sharon Stone, 59, Is the Queen of the Bikini
Jul 21, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Sharon Stone's Sons Present Her an Actual Mother of the Year Award
May 11, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
A Rare Look at 2 of Sharon Stone's Sons at Premiere of Her New Film
May 04, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Clothing
5 Stylish Movie Closets We'd Give Almost Anything to Raid
Apr 25, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
Sharon Stone Celebrates Her 59th Birthday with Rare Photos of Her Kids
Mar 13, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Clothing
Quiz: Who Designed These Famous Oscars Dresses?
Feb 03, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Sharon Stone Paints Poolside in Sexy Bikini Because She's Sharon Stone
Jan 27, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Fashion
Sharon Stone Wins Fashion in Leopard and Leather
Dec 22, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Street Style
Sharon Stone Shows Off Her Flair for Edgy Fashion in a Black Leather Jacket and Chic Topper
Oct 27, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
Sharon Stone Flaunts Her Fab Figure During a Game of Beach Volleyball
Oct 19, 2016 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Ageless Sharon Stone Stuns in an Edgy, Monochromatic Look
Sep 16, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Sharon Stone Shares a Rare Photo with Her Three Sons Relaxing on the "Last Day of Summer"
Aug 24, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Sharon Stone Looks Incredible at 58 in a Sexy String Bikini
Aug 16, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Sharon Stone's Bikini Body at 58 Will Give You Major Fitspo
Aug 01, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity
Sharon Stone Shows Off Her California-Chic Street Style in Los Angeles
Jul 22, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Fashion
Sharon Stone Looks Better Than Ever at 58 in Sheer Cutout Gown
Jun 06, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Watch Sharon Stone Sport a Grill and Gold Chains in Her New Rap Dating Video
May 06, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!