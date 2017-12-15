24 of Shanina Shaik's Favorite Things (Including Lifelong Lash Secret)

For Shanina Shaik, a modeling career has done more than just pay the bills. Time spent in front of the camera has helped the 26-year-old Australian—who's walked for designers like Chanel, Tom Ford, and Stella McCartney, in addition to making her way down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk in the past—shape her own fashion sense off the runway, too. "As I've gotten older, I've learned a lot about myself and being a woman," Shaik recently told InStyle. "Over the years of modeling, I've really come to develop my own style and learned what looks good on my body. Now, I feel like I just finally realized what my style is—and I actually find that I'm not too girly."

While Shaik prefers cool streetwear staples to frilly frocks, she can still rock a red carpet gown unlike any other—and she's constantly providing style and beauty inspo for her one million Instagram followers. We caught up with the star—who was most recently featured in the Cîroc French Vanilla campaign—and asked her to spill her must-haves, from a Chanel bag that was a gift from her fiancé, DJ Ruckus, to her skincare savior and favorite meal. Scroll down for 24 of her top picks.