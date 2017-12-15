24 of Shanina Shaik's Favorite Things (Including Lifelong Lash Secret)

Samantha Simon

For Shanina Shaik, a modeling career has done more than just pay the bills. Time spent in front of the camera has helped the 26-year-old Australian—who's walked for designers like Chanel, Tom Ford, and Stella McCartney, in addition to making her way down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk in the past—shape her own fashion sense off the runway, too. "As I've gotten older, I've learned a lot about myself and being a woman," Shaik recently told InStyle. "Over the years of modeling, I've really come to develop my own style and learned what looks good on my body. Now, I feel like I just finally realized what my style is—and I actually find that I'm not too girly."

While Shaik prefers cool streetwear staples to frilly frocks, she can still rock a red carpet gown unlike any other—and she's constantly providing style and beauty inspo for her one million Instagram followers. We caught up with the star—who was most recently featured in the Cîroc French Vanilla campaign—and asked her to spill her must-haves, from a Chanel bag that was a gift from her fiancé, DJ Ruckus, to her skincare savior and favorite meal. Scroll down for 24 of her top picks.

Style icon

Style icon

"I'm really inspired by Rihanna's style. She's got sexiness and it's really cool. She also goes beyond a trend—she sets the trend. What I really look up to about her style is that it changes from day to night. During the day, she'll do something cool, like urban jeans and a t-shirt, and then at night, she goes sophisticated and chic—but it's still a really beautiful outfit. Her Instagram is my favorite to follow, too. You just can't go wrong with Rihanna."

Signature scent

Signature scent

"I love Armani Privé Vert Malachiate Eau de Parfum. Every time I wear this perfume, even Uber drivers are like, 'I'm sorry, what perfume are you wearing?' It's so beautiful. It's fruity, but a bit woodsy, too."

Dream Designer

Dream Designer

"Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. I love everything that she stands for as a woman—she's a feminist, and I'm a feminist myself. Her idea of style is about indulging in women's empowerment and the woman's body. It's still sexy, but it's cool."

Ideal Meal

Ideal Meal

"Crispy cauliflower at Catch. It feels like I'm eating a rock shrimp, but it's cauliflower. It's delicious. My fiancée made a good statement the other day. He laughed and said, 'I feel like there's a vegetable that's hot right now—a few months ago it was kale, and right now it's cauliflower.' That's like the hot vegetable right now."

Eyelash MVP

Eyelash MVP 

"I've been wearing Maybelline 'Great Lash' Mascara every day since I was a teenager. For a day look, I like to wear mascara with just concealer. I have light, long eyelashes and I find that mascara helps to open up my eyes a little bit more. It makes me feel refreshed, like I got ready for the day, when I'm wearing it."

Best Bag

Best Bag

"Chanel. They're classically chic and sophisticated, and they're often quite big, too. I find that you can't even fit your iPhone in any of the handbags that they make now. I recently got a black Chanel bag with gold details from my fiancée, which I absolutely love. I carry it everywhere, and it's actually quite heavy. But I love the size of it and I'm really into black. When it's Chanel, you just want to have it."

Current Read

Current Read

"A Return to Love by Marrianne Wilson. It's just a feel-good book about loving yourself and finding out why you feel certain emotions. It's a good read."

#1 Concealer

#1 Concealer

"The Fenty Beauty Match Stix beauty blender that Rihanna has is one of my favorites. It's so natural. For my skin color, I need to find two different colors because in winter, I'm quite light. But in summertime, it ranges from light to medium. So sometimes I have to buy two concealers—I also really like the one from Nars."

Beloved Boots

Beloved Boots

"It's really important to find a cool winter boot—I have a lot of boots in my closet! It's an issue that I keep buying them. My friends tell me, 'I feel like you have that in your closet already...' But Stuart Weitzman's over-the-knee styles are my favorite."

Statement Sunglasses

Statement Sunglasses

"Gucci recently came out with a line of sunglasses that has crystal frames. They look like diamonds, and they're just really cool eyewear. I found a pair when I was in Mykonos, and they're just fun to wear. I feel like we haven't seen anyone really do what Gucci has done with their sunglasses."

Pout Perfector

Pout Perfector

"NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dolce Vita. I'm not really a shiny lip gloss or lipstick girl, but I love natural lip stains. This color is very close to my natural lip color, but it gives a little punch of red. I'm not very done-up girl, and I don't usually like to wear a lot of makeup on my face."

Wardrobe staple

Wardrobe staple

"Vintage Levis. I love going to Coachella and Burning Man, and they're always perfect for music festivals."

Go-To Drink

Go-To Drink

"CIROC French Vanilla. Especially in a French Vanilla Collins!"

Top Shopping Spots

Top Shopping Spots

"I mostly shop online. Revolve, Net-a-Porter, and The RealReal are probably my favorites, but Barney's website is great, as well. I'd rather just be inside my home and look up a store on my iPad to go shopping."

Skincare Savior

Skincare Savior    

"Manuka Honey. It's a plant from New Zealand that helps with acne and blemishes, and it also produces the collagen in your skin. Sometimes I even like to get the raw honey and mix it in with a face mask to put on my face. It's just a really great healing agent for skin to make it blemish free and get rid of acne scarring as well."

Jewelry Fave

Jewelry Fave

"I recently did a campaign for a Jacquie Aiche, and I wanted to take everything home. I really can't even choose my favorite piece. Her style of jewelry is very 'me'—it's delicate and simple but looks so beautiful. The hand pieces and body chains are very exotic, and my background relates to that, as well. She also has beautiful diamond headpieces."

Haircare Hero

Haircare Hero

"I don't really use a lot of hairspray, but it's something that I have to travel with, just in case. If you're going to Miami, your hair will get fuzzy so you need a little travel-size hairspray. Even when I'm straightening my hair, sometimes I get little flyaways on top of the ends and need hairspray to keep them down. I use Tresemme because they have a holder of four, which is really great for me."

Top Travel Spot

Top Travel Spot

"Melbourne, my home. With Australia being so far away, I'm not able to go very often. But I visit as much as I can. I usually go back to Australia every three months for a job, and I was just in Melbourne recently. I love being home."

Surprising Beauty Routine Staple

Surprising Beauty Routine Staple

"Aloe vera on my skin. I really find it important to use a lot of natural products, but sometimes when I do have a blemish or a breakout my skin naturally scars just because of my skin color. I use aloe vera, usually just to get rid of any blemishes or scarring that I may have."

Shoe Obsession

Shoe Obsession 

"Giuseppe Zanotti's heels are so sexy for a woman. I tend to buy a lot of their heels for going out to an event, because I don't really wear heels during the day. But they're my go-to for a night out."

Binge-Worthy Show

Binge-Worthy Show

"Will & Grace. I've been watching the original series, because it just came up on Hulu. So if there's really nothing else to watch, I'll go back to Will & Grace."

Must-Have Mani

Must-Have Mani

"Essie nail polish in At the Barre. I think I just got used to wearing nude all the time for my job, because we've been told we can't wear any reds or greens or burgundy. So if you don't know that a job's coming up the next day, you have to take off your manicure. I've found a lot of different types of nudes, but this one is my go-to because it always looks clean and beautiful."

Winter Must-Have

Winter Must-Have

"A North Face coat. For New York weather, it's just important to find a good winter coat. North Face [is] so warm."

Beauty splurge

Beauty splurge  

"Tom Ford makeup. All of it!"

