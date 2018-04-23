whitelogo
whitelogo
Shania Twain
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Shania Twain
Videos
Shania Twain's Recent Political Comments Did Not Impress Fans Much
Apr 23, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Videos
How Shania Twain Overhauled Her Lifestyle After Lyme Disease Diagnosis
Feb 18, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Harry Styles Loves This Country-Pop Singer’s Fashion and It’s Not Taylor Swift
Nov 28, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Shania Twain Is the Newest Special Judge on This Reality TV Show
Oct 16, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Music
7 New Albums From Strong Women That We're Going to Have On Repeat This Fall
Sep 22, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
How Shania Twain Learned to Feel Beautiful After Tragedy and Self-Doubt
Sep 14, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Awards & Events
Leo Totally Failed at Going Incognito at the U.S. Open
Sep 11, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Shania Twain Says Naked Photos of Brad Pitt Inspired "That Don't Impress Me Much"
Aug 25, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Shania Twain's 2018 North American Tour Is Major
Aug 18, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Ashley Graham Channels Her Inner Shania Twain on
Lip Sync Battle
Jun 27, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
It Took 15 Years, but the First Taste of Shania Twain's New Album Is Here
Jun 15, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Shania Twain Is Making Her Comeback with First Album in 15 Years
Apr 26, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
It's Shania Twain's 51st Birthday! See Her Most Memorable Music Video Fashions
Aug 28, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
Who's the Most Surprising Artist on Nick Jonas's Go-To Playlist? His Answer Will Shock You
Jun 16, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Shania Twain's Summer Tour Designs by The Blonds Might Be Her Boldest Outfits Ever
Jun 08, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Shania Twain's Las Vegas Show Kicks Off
Dec 03, 2012 @ 1:45 pm
CMT Awards Red Carpet: What Everyone Wore!
Jun 09, 2011 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon Is Engaged
Dec 29, 2010 @ 4:37 pm
Gisele Bundchen for Balenciaga, Alexander Skarsgard for Hickey Freeman, and More!
Dec 21, 2010 @ 1:26 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!