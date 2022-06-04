Shakira and Gerard Piqué Split After 11 Years Together

Shakira and her longtime partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are calling it quits on their 11-year relationship.

The pair announced they were separating in a joint statement issued on Saturday. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect." Shakira and Gerard met while in South Africa on the set of her music video for the song "Wake Wake (This Time for Africa)," which was the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They confirmed their relationship the following year, and the couple welcomed two sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — but never married.

Shakira fans suspected something was up after the Colombian-born pop star released her new single, "Te Felecito." In the lyrics, she sings, "For completing you I broke into pieces / They warned me, but I did not pay attention / I realized that yours is false / It was the drop that overflowed the glass / Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie." Earlier this week, it was also reported by Spanish publication El Periodico that Piqué is living in Barcelona without Shakira and the kids.

The sad news is being compounded by another difficulty: Shakira's dad is in the hospital after suffering a "bad fall." On Twitter, the singer addressed her father's health after she was receiving " a lot of messages" about being seen in an ambulance. "Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently," she wrote, adding: "I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."