Shakira Dyed Her Hair Little Mermaid Red

By Alyssa Hardy
Feb 05, 2021 @ 11:45 am
Does anyone remember Shakira's 1999 MTV Unplugged performance? Anyone? Well, not to worry if you don't (or if you may be a little too young to even know what Unplugged is), because the singer is bringing back the long red locks she wore during that iconic performance.

On Twitter, she posted a picture showing off her new bright red tresses with the caption, "Voilà!" In the image, her hair is long and straight and she has on a similarly hued stripe shirt and pink lipstick.

Comparing this to her '90s look, it almost looks like the new pic could be a throwback photo.

While it's unclear whether or this is a permanent change, it's certainly a switch-up from the different shades of blonde we've seen from her over the last few years. And if red hair comes with performances like "No Creo," we'll take it.

