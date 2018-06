Shakira's songs and dancing prove that hips don't lie, and we're taking that as our cue to present the best of her style, from sexy jeans to red-carpet dresses. As your source for Shakira news, we're bringing you her best Instragram photos, including pictures of her husband, Gerard Pique, and their baby. Follow our curly hairstyle tutorials to get curls like the singer, steal her fashion and learn where to shop her celebrity perfume.

Shakira's songs and dancing prove that hips don't lie, and we're taking that as our cue to present the best of her style, from sexy jeans to red-carpet dresses. As your source for Shakira news, we're bringing you her best Instragram photos, including pictures of her husband, Gerard Pique, and their baby. Follow our curly hairstyle tutorials to get curls like the singer, steal her fashion and learn where to shop her celebrity perfume.