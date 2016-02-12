13 of March Cover Girl Shailene Woodley's Favorite Things

Thomas Whiteside
Alexandra DeRosa
Feb 12, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Before Shailene Woodley began modeling spring looks by Delpozo, Dior, and more for InStyle's March issue, now available on newsstands and for digital download, we played a game of favorites with the 24-year-old actress. She dished on her favorite DIY makeup hack, what she splurges on, the book she'll never tire of reading, and much, much more. She even told us her latest discovery is the idea that "Less Stress = More Beauty," a piece of advice we've been holding onto ever since. As for her instant mood booster? "Watching cartoons and eating cereal." What's not to love about this "It" girl? 

Keep scrolling to get to know a new side of our March cover girl, including her favorite flower and her skin-care savior, and to read our full feature on Woodley, pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Go-to lingerie brand

Kiki de Montparnasse

Shop it: Bra, $175; net-a-porter.com. Panty, $150; net-a-porter.com

Major Splurge

Eve Lom Cleanser

Shop it: $80; sephora.com

Favorite Flowers

Lilies, tuberose, and Hawaiian ginger. 

MOST Memorable Hotel

The Bowery Hotel in New York City.

Always in her bag

Tarte Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara

Shop it: $21; sephora.com

DIY Makeup Hack

Beets as lipstick. Get Woodley's how-to for this and more eco-friendly beauty products here.

FAVORITE Museum

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Always Packed

A beanie to use as a sleep mask on a red-eye.

Shop it: Alexander Wang, $115; alexanderwang.com

Jewelry She Takes Everywhere

Mala beads

Shop it: AshramChic, $126; ahalife.com

Book She Never Tires Of

Henry and June by Anaïs Nin

Shop it: $15; amazon.com

Signature Scent

Palo Snato by Olo Fragrance

Shop it: $45; olofragrance.com

Most-Loved App

Tabata Pro, a timer for interval training. 

Shop it: Free at iTunes and Google Play

Shoes She Lives In

High-top Converse Chuck Taylors

Shop it: $55; converse.com

