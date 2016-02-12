13 of March Cover Girl Shailene Woodley's Favorite Things

Before Shailene Woodley began modeling spring looks by Delpozo, Dior, and more for InStyle's March issue, now available on newsstands and for digital download, we played a game of favorites with the 24-year-old actress. She dished on her favorite DIY makeup hack, what she splurges on, the book she'll never tire of reading, and much, much more. She even told us her latest discovery is the idea that "Less Stress = More Beauty," a piece of advice we've been holding onto ever since. As for her instant mood booster? "Watching cartoons and eating cereal." What's not to love about this "It" girl?

Keep scrolling to get to know a new side of our March cover girl, including her favorite flower and her skin-care savior, and to read our full feature on Woodley, pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

