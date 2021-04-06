Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Go Instagram Official in Cute Videos
"This guy right here is super sexy," she said.
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have made their relationship Instagram official. On Monday, the Fault In Our Stars actress posted a cute video to her Instagram story announcing that her fiancé Rodgers would be hosting Jeopardy that night.
"This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing," said Woodley while reaching out to touch his head (while showing off her engagement ring). "This guy is hosting Jeopardy tonight!"
The actress went on to ask the Green Bay Packers quarterback what viewers could expect from his hosting gig. "There's some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery. You never know," said Rodgers.
Later that night, Rodgers and Woodley took to his Instagram Live to recap the first episode. Woodley also asked him 10 questions from his followers, Jeopardy style, while they sat on the couch with their pup.
"We picked 10 questions from that little story to answer," said Rodgers. "Thanks for watching the show tonight."
Rodgers's hosting gig will continue for the next two weeks. "I'm hosting my favorite game show ever @jeopardy starting tonight for the next two weeks!!!" he wrote to Instagram on Monday. "💪🏼💪🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 check your local listings for show times in your area"
Hosting Jeopardy has apparently been one of his dreams for a while. Woodley even revealed this aspiration of the football great during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, during which she also confirmed their engagement. She also confessed that she's not really a football fan and didn't watch the sport at all before meeting him.
"I don't get it. He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand," Woodley explained to Fallon. "'Cause I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know."