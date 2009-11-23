Sexy Statistics

InStyle unwittingly played yenta in a fall '04 issue. Josh Duhamel copped to dreaming of Fergie ("God, is she hot!"). A month later, the singer ran into him and asked, "I read InStyle. So how was I in your dream?" The couple recently married on January 10, 2009.
8 Couples on Covers
In Dec. '01, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith-following Melanie and Antonio, Annette and Warren, and five other star twosomes on our covers-revealed, "We're stuck to each other like glue."
391 Weddings
We're all about the nuptials-and always will be-of stars
like Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. In 2002,
they left their London reception in a 1970 Rolls-Royce. (Two weeks later they got married again, in L.A.)
216 Kisses
From polite pecks to heated canoodling, we were discreetly
there for moments like this smooch between Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Feb. '99.
136 Wedding Cakes
Love bites! But it can be sweet too, as we've shown in the towering sugar infernos on our pages, like this red roses and fondant creation from Tracy Warbin and Noah Wyle's reception.
