Sexy Statistics

InStyle.com
Nov 23, 2009 @ 11:47 am
15 Years of InStyle, Love by the Numbers, Fergie, Josh Duhamel
pinterest
1 Match Made
InStyle unwittingly played yenta in a fall '04 issue. Josh Duhamel copped to dreaming of Fergie ("God, is she hot!"). A month later, the singer ran into him and asked, "I read InStyle. So how was I in your dream?" The couple recently married on January 10, 2009.
James White; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
15 Years of InStyle - Sexy Statistics - 8 Couples on Covers - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
pinterest
8 Couples on Covers
In Dec. '01, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith-following Melanie and Antonio, Annette and Warren, and five other star twosomes on our covers-revealed, "We're stuck to each other like glue."
Mark Lidell
15 Years of InStyle - Sexy Statistics - 391 Weddings - Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani
pinterest
391 Weddings
We're all about the nuptials-and always will be-of stars like Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. In 2002, they left their London reception in a 1970 Rolls-Royce. (Two weeks later they got married again, in L.A.)
Zandarin and Allen/Rex Features
15 Years of InStyle - Sexy Statistics - 215 Kisses - Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
pinterest
216 Kisses
From polite pecks to heated canoodling, we were discreetly there for moments like this smooch between Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Feb. '99.
Arthur Elgort
15 Years of InStyle - Sexy Statistics - 136 Cakes - Noah Wyle and Tracy Warbin
pinterest
136 Wedding Cakes
Love bites! But it can be sweet too, as we've shown in the towering sugar infernos on our pages, like this red roses and fondant creation from Tracy Warbin and Noah Wyle's reception.
Time Inc. Digital Studios
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 James White; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

1 Match Made

InStyle unwittingly played yenta in a fall '04 issue. Josh Duhamel copped to dreaming of Fergie ("God, is she hot!"). A month later, the singer ran into him and asked, "I read InStyle. So how was I in your dream?" The couple recently married on January 10, 2009.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Mark Lidell

8 Couples on Covers

In Dec. '01, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith-following Melanie and Antonio, Annette and Warren, and five other star twosomes on our covers-revealed, "We're stuck to each other like glue."
3 of 5 Zandarin and Allen/Rex Features

391 Weddings

We're all about the nuptials-and always will be-of stars like Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. In 2002, they left their London reception in a 1970 Rolls-Royce. (Two weeks later they got married again, in L.A.)
Advertisement
4 of 5 Arthur Elgort

216 Kisses

From polite pecks to heated canoodling, we were discreetly there for moments like this smooch between Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Feb. '99.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studios

136 Wedding Cakes

Love bites! But it can be sweet too, as we've shown in the towering sugar infernos on our pages, like this red roses and fondant creation from Tracy Warbin and Noah Wyle's reception.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!