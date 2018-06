Sexy Star Dads

11 of 15 O'Neill/White/INFphoto.com

Jerry O'Connell

Jerry O'Connell couldn't be happier to play father to his twin girls Charlie and Dolly (with wife Rebecca Romijn), but says the experience has been full of surprises. "Nothing prepared me for what it would be like to raise twin girls," he recently said. "I really thought I was going to be a very strict father. But now that they're starting to smile at me, I just know they're going to walk all over me."