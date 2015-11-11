The Sexiest Moments from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 

What a night. From Kendall Jenner’s epic jet down the catwalk to Gigi Hadid’s newcomer debut to a crowd-rocking performance by Selena Gomez, the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show certainly didn’t disappoint.

Not that we were ever expecting it to. After spending the afternoon backstage talking to models about the big night, we knew it was going to be an evening to remember.

"I am so incredibly excited for the show tonight,” an ecstatic Jenner told us hours before the show. “I really can't even believe that it's happening and that I get to be a part of it all!"

Bombshell Behati Prinsloo once again opened the show, this time in a silk embroidered jacket with fringe sleeves and embellished paper sculpture wings. “I couldn’t fall asleep because I was so excited and nervous that I needed the extra 30 minutes of sleep," she told InStyle before the show. "I was like oh my gosh, what did I do?!”

Models walked to the tunes of Ellie Goulding, The Weeknd, and a gorgeous-looking Selena Gomez during six different runway themes: a colorful Boho Pysychedelic theme, glittery Exotic Butterflies, sultry Portrait of an Angel theme, festive Pink USA, Ice Angel (where snow fell from above like a dream), and Fireworks. 

And the looks were nothing short of breathtaking. Everything from massive fluffy wings to fluid capes to crystal-encrusted nude bodysuits made an appearence. (Hadid and bestie Jenner both walked twice, although sadly there was no BFF hand holding this year, like last year's Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss moment).

What did you miss? See all the sexiest moments from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show here. 

Tune in to watch the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. And be sure to follow our Snapchat (username: instyle) for even more behind-the-scenes access for this and other events!

1 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

KENDALL JENNER 

For her debut as a VS Angel, the model killed it in a seafoam-colored ensemble with ruffled sleeves and matching lace-up heels. "It’s really exciting. It’s a dream come true and I’m super excited and I can’t even believe it’s happening and I’m super honored," she says of the once in a lifetime experience.  

2 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Lily Aldridge

The brunette bombshell marched down the catwalk in an adventurous, pirate-like ensemble that featured a cropped velvet jacket and over-the-knee cheetah-print boots. 

3 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Candice Swanepoel

Oops, she did it again! Candice Swanepoel stunned in a totally sheer bodysuit covered in crystals. 

4 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Alessandra Ambrosio 

It was all about embellishments for Brazilian beauty Alessandra Ambrosio, who strut her stuff in a matching set of white lingerie covered with lace and a brocade-like bodice. The model also sported a pair of glitzy look-at-me wings. 

5 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid channeled her inner firefighter with a loose-fitting pair of costume-like pants and a matching red sports bra. "I found out in my casting," she says of the moment she was told she'd be a part of this year's show. "I was really excited. It was very overwhelming but I just broke down into tears because I've been watching this show my whole life and obviously I wasn't expecting to find out there. So when they told me I was really overwhelmed."

 

6 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

MARTHA HUNT

Colorful metallics were the texture of choice for Martha Hunt who dazzled with a pair of gilded wings. The corset base of this Swarovski look weighed in at a whopping 22 pounds and took a month to complete.

7 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Adriana Lima

Dressed in a pink one-piece with a set of rainbow-like feathered wings, 16-year VS runway veteran Adriana Lima proves she has what it takes to steal the show year after year. "It's all about having fun and embracing yourself," she says. "All the girls here are charismatic and have their own personality. It's about showing exactly who you are on the runway."

 

8 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Stella Maxwell

For the butterfly-themed portion of the show, Stella Maxwell donned a multi-pattern lingerie set with an oversized pair of blue wings and matching indigo pumps.

9 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

The model rocked a demi bra and matching panty with a hand painted silk Kimono. 

10 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo kicked off the show in an over-the-top ensemble that set the sultry tone for the night. "I couldn't fall asleep because I was so excited and nervous that I needed the extra 30 minutes of sleep," she says. Her secret to killing it on the catwalk? "Just plant your feet solid to the ground."

 

 

11 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

The "Good For You" singer rocked the stage in a deep-V black silk dress with a thigh-high slit. For her killer performance, she belted out "Me & My Girls" as the VS Angels strutted past her.  

12 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding stepped out on the runway in a sexy white dress with high-low hemline for her musical performance.

13 of 23 Kevin Mazur

The Weeknd & Lily Aldridge

As The Weeknd took the stage to perform "Can't Feel My Face" and "In The Night," Lily Aldridge slayed the catwalk in the one-of-a-kind, $2 million Mouawad fantasy bra. 

14 of 23 Getty Images

Ming Xi

Ming Xi took a trip down the runway in a monochromatic top, bottom, and kimono paired with multicolored thigh-high boots.

15 of 23 Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna strutted down the runway in a lacy black lingerie set topped off with an ethereal feathered white robe.

16 of 23 Getty Images

Lily Donaldson

Lily Donaldson looked every bit the snow bunny in an all-white ensemble that featured furry earmuffs, mittens, and kicks.

17 of 23 JEWEL SAMAD

Elsa Hosk

All eyes were on Hosk as she appeared in a snow flake-inspired look with a lace one-piece, furry gloves, and matching thigh-high boots. 

18 of 23 Getty Images

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik flitted down the catwalk in a flapper-esque outfit with butterfly-motif wings and heels.

19 of 23 Getty Images

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd displayed a little Western flair with her boho-chic outfit and above-the-knee boots.

20 of 23 Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls shone as brightly as the sun in her red, orange, and yellow runway outfit.

21 of 23 Jamie McCarthy

Taylor Hill

Victoria's Secret newcomer Taylor Hill sported a patriotic red, white, and blue number with an American flag-print cape and over-the-knee star-covered boots. 

22 of 23 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner 

With both Kris and Caitlyn Jenner in the front row, the newly tapped VS Angel glowed as she strut down the runway in a colorful, multi-print ensemble with an enveloping blue cape and lace-up, cheetah-print heels. 

23 of 23 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

For her second look, Hadid showcased her perfectly toned legs in a green two-piece adorned with a butterfly-like bodice and a matching set of silky butterfly wings. 

