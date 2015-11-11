The Sexiest Moments from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 

What a night. From Kendall Jenner’s epic jet down the catwalk to Gigi Hadid’s newcomer debut to a crowd-rocking performance by Selena Gomez, the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show certainly didn’t disappoint.

Not that we were ever expecting it to. After spending the afternoon backstage talking to models about the big night, we knew it was going to be an evening to remember.

"I am so incredibly excited for the show tonight,” an ecstatic Jenner told us hours before the show. “I really can't even believe that it's happening and that I get to be a part of it all!"

Bombshell Behati Prinsloo once again opened the show, this time in a silk embroidered jacket with fringe sleeves and embellished paper sculpture wings. “I couldn’t fall asleep because I was so excited and nervous that I needed the extra 30 minutes of sleep," she told InStyle before the show. "I was like oh my gosh, what did I do?!”

Models walked to the tunes of Ellie Goulding, The Weeknd, and a gorgeous-looking Selena Gomez during six different runway themes: a colorful Boho Pysychedelic theme, glittery Exotic Butterflies, sultry Portrait of an Angel theme, festive Pink USA, Ice Angel (where snow fell from above like a dream), and Fireworks.

And the looks were nothing short of breathtaking. Everything from massive fluffy wings to fluid capes to crystal-encrusted nude bodysuits made an appearence. (Hadid and bestie Jenner both walked twice, although sadly there was no BFF hand holding this year, like last year's Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss moment).

What did you miss? See all the sexiest moments from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show here.

Tune in to watch the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. And be sure to follow our Snapchat (username: instyle) for even more behind-the-scenes access for this and other events!