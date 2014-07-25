Sexiest Man of Style

Follow him: Twitter @zacefron The blue-eyed, 26-year-old actor has nearly 9 million Twitter followers, who he tweets to about everything from his newest movie roles to throwbacks of his favorite films.
Instagram/zacefron
Justin Timberlake
Follow him: Twitter @jtimberlake Instagram @justintimberlake It’s not a bad thing to fall in love with JT. The singer that looks great in a suit and tie has over 33 million+ followers on Twitter and 4 million+ followers on Instagram.
Instagram/justintimberlake
Pharrell Williams
Follow him: Twitter @pharrell Instagram @pharrell The good-looking man of many hats (literally!) has nearly 4 million Twitter followers and 3.2 million Instagram followers who are happy to keep updated on his latest news.
Instagram/pharrell
Hugh Jackman
Follow him: Twitter @realhughjackman Instagram @thehughjackman The hot Aussie actor recently mentioned that he is "#lovinlife"—his always-positive outlook has gained him over 4 million followers on Twitter and 845,000+ followers on Instagram.
Instagram/thehughjackman
Adam Levine
Follow him: Twitter @adamlevine Instagram @adamlevine The Maroon 5 front man, Voice judge, and designer has over 5 million Twitter followers and over one million Instagram followers who get an inside look to his effortless style.
Instagram/adamlevine
