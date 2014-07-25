Sexiest Man of Style

InStyle.com
Jul 25, 2014 @ 10:01 am
SMA - Zac Efron
pinterest
Zac Efron
Follow him: Twitter @zacefron
The blue-eyed, 26-year-old actor has nearly 9 million Twitter followers, who he tweets to about everything from his newest movie roles to throwbacks of his favorite films.
Instagram/zacefron
SMA - Justin Timberlake
pinterest
Justin Timberlake
Follow him: Twitter @jtimberlake
Instagram @justintimberlake
It’s not a bad thing to fall in love with JT. The singer that looks great in a suit and tie has over 33 million+ followers on Twitter and 4 million+ followers on Instagram.
Instagram/justintimberlake
SMA - Pharrell Williams
pinterest
Pharrell Williams
Follow him: Twitter @pharrell
Instagram @pharrell
The good-looking man of many hats (literally!) has nearly 4 million Twitter followers and 3.2 million Instagram followers who are happy to keep updated on his latest news.
Instagram/pharrell
SMA - Hugh Jackman
pinterest
Hugh Jackman
Follow him: Twitter @realhughjackman
Instagram @thehughjackman
The hot Aussie actor recently mentioned that he is "#lovinlife"—his always-positive outlook has gained him over 4 million followers on Twitter and 845,000+ followers on Instagram.
Instagram/thehughjackman
SMA - Adam Levine
pinterest
Adam Levine
Follow him: Twitter @adamlevine
Instagram @adamlevine
The Maroon 5 front man, Voice judge, and designer has over 5 million Twitter followers and over one million Instagram followers who get an inside look to his effortless style.
Instagram/adamlevine
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Instagram/zacefron

Zac Efron

Follow him: Twitter @zacefron
The blue-eyed, 26-year-old actor has nearly 9 million Twitter followers, who he tweets to about everything from his newest movie roles to throwbacks of his favorite films.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Instagram/justintimberlake

Justin Timberlake

Follow him: Twitter @jtimberlake
Instagram @justintimberlake
It’s not a bad thing to fall in love with JT. The singer that looks great in a suit and tie has over 33 million+ followers on Twitter and 4 million+ followers on Instagram.
3 of 5 Instagram/pharrell

Pharrell Williams

Follow him: Twitter @pharrell
Instagram @pharrell
The good-looking man of many hats (literally!) has nearly 4 million Twitter followers and 3.2 million Instagram followers who are happy to keep updated on his latest news.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Instagram/thehughjackman

Hugh Jackman

Follow him: Twitter @realhughjackman
Instagram @thehughjackman
The hot Aussie actor recently mentioned that he is "#lovinlife"—his always-positive outlook has gained him over 4 million followers on Twitter and 845,000+ followers on Instagram.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Instagram/adamlevine

Adam Levine

Follow him: Twitter @adamlevine
Instagram @adamlevine
The Maroon 5 front man, Voice judge, and designer has over 5 million Twitter followers and over one million Instagram followers who get an inside look to his effortless style.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!