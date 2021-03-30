Seth Rogen Cleared Up a Rumor About Emma Watson "Storming Off" the Set of Their Movie
Rogen clarified comments he made in an interview about Watson's alleged on-set behavior.
Seth Rogen is clarifying comments he made about an experience working with Emma Watson on their 2013 movie This Is the End.
In an interview with British GQ for the magazine's May issue, Rogen, who wrote, starred in, and directed the film, addressed rumors that Watson walked off the set after refusing to film a scene in which costar Danny McBride plays a cannibal and is holding Channing Tatum on a leash, wearing a leather mask.
"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was," he told the magazine. "But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."
In a Notes app screenshot posted to Twitter on Monday night, Rogen said he wanted to "correct a story" that emerged from the interview, saying it "misrepresents what actually happened."
"Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's sh—y that the perception is that she did," he wrote. "The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls—t."
"I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position," he continued. "She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh—y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together."
"I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again," he added. "I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it."
Watson has yet to comment publicly on the incident.