Serena Williams and Olympia Twinned in Matching Outfits on a Tennis Court

Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, are no strangers to a mommy-and-me matching moment, but this time the duo swapped their designer duds for tennis-court attire while partaking in a little friendly competition.

On Tuesday, the tennis star shared a clip on Instagram of a tennis face-off against Olympia, captioned, "Sometimes it be ya own mini!" Serena and her daughter matched in black-and-white graphic long-sleeved shirts with neon-green Nike swooshes, coordinating asymmetrical tennis skirts, and white Nike tennis shoes. Serena swept her curls into a low ponytail while Olympia wore a braided look complete with two puffs on top of her head.

While the adorable clip gave followers a glimpse into the pair's sweet mother-daughter relationship, Serena recently opened up about her experience with "mom guilt" during a recent interview with Insider.

"I always feel so guilty when I'm doing something on my own," Williams said. "I don't know if I'm a good mom, and I don't know if my method works, but I'm very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents. So I've set really good boundaries, but then after work, I'm going right to my daughter."

The Olympic medalist gave birth to her daughter in September 2017 and has since gotten candid about her traumatic labor experience and the discrepancies in treatment for Black women during childbirth. In a personal essay for Elle, Serena wrote about how her own experience could have ended much differently had she not "saved her own life."