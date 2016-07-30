Serena Williams Stuns in Little Brown Bikini

Winning Wimbledon is no walk in the park, and Serena Williams deserves ample rest and relaxation after the impressive feat. So that's exactly what the 34-year-old tennis star did yesterday—she spent the day lounging by the pool in a sexy bikini. Lucky for us, Williams documented her day on Snapchat, showing off her toned, athletic body.

In her first Snap, Williams is posing for a mirror selfie wearing a cute patterned coverup from her Serena Statement collection. Her hair is left natural and pulled back into a messy ponytail.

Once Williams got to the pool—which she admits she doesn't use enough—she ditched the coverup and showed off her brown Dax & Jolie bikini. The top is a simple, low-cut style, while the bottom has several decorative straps that draw attention to her sculpted six-pack. Her only accessory is a sparkly navel ring, and she looks amazing in the minimalistic, poolside getup.

However, her day wasn't all fun and sunshine. The tennis maven also took to Instagram to share a video about her upcoming trip to the Rio Olympics. In the clip, she explains how proud she feels to represent the country when she's competing. She repeated the sentiment in the caption, writing: "No one can define you; no one can put a label on you. Proud to represent #TeamUSA on the #RoadtoRio"

No one can define you; no one can put a label on you. Proud to represent #TeamUSA on the #RoadtoRio. See my full #DefyLabels interview with @MINIUSA here. MINIUSA.COM/Serena A video posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 29, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT

