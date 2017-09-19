Serena Williams Pens an Emotional Tribute Thanking Her Strong Mom

Motherhood can be transformative, and it seems that it has given Serena Williams an even deeper respect for her own mother's parenting skills.

Just a few weeks after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, The tennis superstar wrote a touching letter to her mother, Oracene Price, in which she praised her for her strength and for being an impeccable role model for her.

"You are one of the strongest women I know," Williams began in a post that was published on Reddit (William's fiancee is the co-founder of the platform). "I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day."

Williams went on to discuss how her physical appearance has constantly been criticized, saying, "I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong." She continued, "It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports—that I belong in Men's—because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it)."

"But mom, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman," she added.

Calling her "classy," she went on, "I only wish I could take your lead. I am trying, though, and God is not done with me yet. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you." Williams thanked her mom for setting a wonderful example for her, adding that she appreciated Price "for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges–ones that I enjoy."

"I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had," she continued. "Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly. Your youngest of five, Serena."

Excuse us while we grab a box of tissues.