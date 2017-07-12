Serena Williams's Best Maternity Looks

Neilson Barnard/Getty
Isabel Jones
Jul 12, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Serena Williams isn’t just a champion on the court…

The inspiring athlete has been slaying the maternity style game since she first debuted her bump in a yellow one-piece. From flattering and glamorous evening wear to casual street style looks, Williams knows how to dress for two.

VIDEO: Serena Williams Is Pregnant with Her First Child

 

Scroll down below to see the tennis star’s best-ever maternity looks.

1 of 8 serenawilliams/Instagram

July 12, 2017

The expectant tennis star put her curves on display in a little blue Envie de Fraise minidress with wrap detailing across her chest ($63; enviedefraise.co.uk).

Advertisement
2 of 8 ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty

May 31, 2017

Williams cheered on her sister Venus during the second round of the French open in a floral Riccardo Tisci for Nike zip-up jacket. The brand ambassador polished off the look with a white Nike tee, black leggings, and black sunglasses.

3 of 8 Disney Parks/Getty

May 10, 2017

The 35-year-old athlete stuck a pose at Disney World in a pair of light-wash overall shorts (shop a similar look here) and classic black sneakers. 

Advertisement
4 of 8 Serena Williams / Instagram

May 9, 2017

The Tennis champion bared her bump in a sleek little white dress (shop a similar look here) and a thin denim jacket on Instagram

Advertisement
5 of 8 Serena Williams / Instagram

May 3, 2017

Williams goofed around in N.Y.C. in a loose gray maxi dress and black kicks (shop a similar look here). 

Advertisement
6 of 8 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

May 2, 2017

The chic mom-to-be attended a Burberry event in a trench coat-style navy lace dress (shop a similar look here), a bold patterned waist belt, and a pair of black pumps. 

Advertisement
7 of 8 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

May 1, 2017

Williams stunned in an emerald Versace halter dress at the 2017 Met Gala (shop a similar look here). 

Advertisement
8 of 8 Serena Williams / Instagram

April 30, 2017

Williams looked business chic on "date night" in a dark pencil skirt, white patent leather pumps (shop a similar look here), and a cropped tweed jacket. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!