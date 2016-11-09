Lily-Rose Depp Shuts Down a Paris Red Carpet in Chic Separates

After a huge showing and popularity at the Venice Film Festival this year, Planetarium is finally hitting theaters. The French-Belgian drama stars two major actresses who are also equally huge style stars: none other than Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp.

The latter made a fashionable appearance at the film's Paris premiere, paying homage to her roots and her high-fashion proclivities in a cropped Chanel tuxedo jacket. Though you never need much more than a piece from the iconic French fashion house to uplift any look, she continued her simple yet chic ensemble with an on-trend gold metallic bodysuit and classic black skinny trousers.

INFphoto.com

Depp anchored her getup with a pair of gold strappy sandals, for an added dose of glitz. Dewy skin and bold red nails completed her beauty look for that quintessential French effortlessness—choices her mother and fellow Chanel face Vanessa Paradis has gotten behind more than a few times. And her mother was on-hand for the big night, though she didn't pose on the red carpet.

With the film opening next Friday, we know that more timeless outfits like the above are on the horizon for the 17-year-old beauty.