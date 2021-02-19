Selma Blair Revealed She Had Early MS Symptoms When She Walked the Christian Siriano Fashion Show
The actor reflected on the moment on Instagram.
In August 2018, Selma Blair revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, or MS. However, in a new Instagram post, she shared that she knew something was happening to her body before that. In fact, she explained that when she walked in Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week show in February of that year, she was already being affected by her MS.
"3 years ago. My dearest two pals came to watch the Siriano show. I walked that day. In the show. Noticing for first time, my leg was numb. When I first stepped out. I couldn't feel the ground or how to lift my left leg. My brain was trying to compute," she wrote.
Blair continued, saying that even though she knew something was wrong, she managed to have a great time and that her time on the catwalk was unforgettable. Her photos show her before the show, wearing the same fuzzy shrug that she'd debut on the runway.
"As I walked the runway, stunned. It hardly dampened my day though. Art and Carolyn shot these favorite frames of mine," she finished. "In that incredible space in nyc. After the show was done. And what a show it was. The greats."
After the show, People reports that Blair's symptoms worsened. She lost the ability to fully use her left leg and had difficulty speaking. Now, she requires a cane to walk. The magazine notes that she's undergone aggressive therapies, including a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy to "restart her immune system."
In early 2021, Blair was able to ride horses again, something she couldn't do when she'd first been diagnoses.
"I couldn't feel my bum or left leg on my horse. The proprioception issues, inability to sit still, spasms, twitches. Jerks. Dystonia increased. I just laughed and thought getting older is impossible!" she wrote in a message updating her followers on her health. "But it was MS and it got too big and I had to take a break until now."
As her condition continued to improve, Blair remains hopeful.
"I am at the beginning. Still. And I cannot stop smiling. I cannot," she wrote. "When I am at the barn. I finally have the white unicorn I cannot believe is in my life and I want to rise to the occasion."