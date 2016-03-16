Selma Blair’s Intense (and Uber Pricey) Workout Will Make You Want to Head to Malibu, Stat

Sometimes a 25-minute cardio session on the elliptical simply isn’t enough. So when your local gym's facilities no longer cut it, Selma Blair suggests a visit to the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village in California, where the American Crime Story star refuels her body. Her routine of choice? R4.0, a four-day, shortened version of the raved-about workout typically provided at The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu. “You need to write about it, because it’s like the thing,” Blair recently told InStyle at AKID Brand’s Easter Egg Hunt.

After a little digging, we learned a few details about the luxe fitness-fueled health retreat. At a cost of $4,100 (your reservation requires a $1,500 deposit, in case you’re seriously considering the jaunt), guests partake in an all-inclusive four-night, five-day program of hikes, yoga, exercise classes, and massages that not only target your abs and core but also, according to testimonials, provide a total body reboot.

So when’s Blair’s next visit to the buzzy center? “I’m taking my son snowboarding and skiing for the first time next week and I’m thrilled,” said the actress, referring to her Easter holiday plans. “I’m going to go to R4.0 to get in shape because I am so out of shape. You ever heard about it? It’s amazing.” Professing her love for the program, Blair described its benefits to InStyle. “It teaches about nutrition and diet and you hike eight hours a day, and yoga, and massage, and so while my beautiful son, Arthur, is with dad after my ski-snowboarding trip with him, I’m going to quickly get over to Malibu and work my butt off, and reconnect with what it feels like to feel good.”

Her end goal, though, is not to look good for that Instagram pic. “I have no need for a bikini. Nobody wants to see me in one, but maybe after R4.0,” she said jokingly. “I just want to feel good again. I want energy. I want my diet to get back on track, I’ve been slacking on the whole thing.” Get it, Selma.

