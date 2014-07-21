Selfie Superstar

Follow her:@rihanna
The singer always put her best face first when tweeting selfie pics to her 36.4 million+ followers. Shown here: RiRi showing her World Cup spirit with a painted Brazil flag on her neck.
Twitter/rihanna
James Franco
Follow him: Twitter @jamesfrancotv
Instagram @jamesfrancotv
Among laugh-out-loud videos posted by Franco, the actor, writer, and director also shares countless selfies with his 2 million+ Twitter followers. Shown here: James will be teaching film-directing classes at Studio 4. "6 week directing intensive class beginning Aug. 5th in NYC !!!! Here is the link to apply http://www.phwstudio4.com/studio-4-new-york.html "
Instagram/jamesfrancotv
Kim Kardashian
Follow her:@kimkardashian
No stranger to the spotlight, Kim 'grams selfies nearly every day to her 16,000+ followers?whether she's at the gym, beach, or at home. Shown here: One last shot for Kardashian before the snooze. "Off to bed now, sweet dreams!"
Instagram/kimkardashian
Ellen DeGeneres
Follow her: Twitter @TheEllenShow
Instagram @TheEllenShow
The talk show host, who posted an epic selfie during this year's Oscars, sure knows how to work the camera. And in case they miss it, her 29.7 million+ Twitter followers and 5 million+ Instagram followers can also catch her selfies on The Ellen Show. Shown here: DeGeneres is all smiles before grabbing a slice of pizza with her celeb pals. "Best photo ever."
Twitter/TheEllenShow
Miley Cyrus
Follow her: Twitter @mileycyrus
Instagram @mileycyrus
Cyrus can't stop, won't stop posting silly face selfies to show her 18.2 million+ Twitter followers and 10 million+ Instagram followers. Shown here: Miley getting her coffee fix.
Instragram/mileycyrus
