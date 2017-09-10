Selena Gomez Continues Red Carpet Winning Streak at NYFW

All we can say about this look is yes, yes, yes! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd owned the red carpet on Friday night, but the 25-year-old "Fetish" singer was clearly just getting started.

Gomez was flying solo as she hit the red carpet again on Saturday night, but that certainly didn't stop her from shining. The singer attended the Business of Fashion's #BoF500 party in a stunning Rodarte gown, and her look exuded Old Hollywood glam.

For the NYFW party, Gomez wore an intricate "naked" dress over a black bodysuit. The see-through nude number featured an asymmetrical top and flared hem, and it was decorated with black and white flowers. The "Bad Liar" songstress carried a simple black clutch with her, but she went sans jewelry to let her gown shine.

Mike Pont/WireImage

For her makeup, Gomez sported a dark red lip and brown eyeshadow, and she wore her bob in a deep side part. Now that's how you pull of a glam look!

Will Gomez grace us with more NYFW appearances? We hope so!