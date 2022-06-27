Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Just Proved That They're the Most Supportive BFFs

Supportive friends are the best type of friends, and Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are proving that they're the cutest BFFs. The two megastars, who have been friends for over a decade, showed off their true friendship with a sweet TikTok interaction last week.

On Thursday, Gomez posted a makeup tutorial to her account using products from her makeup line Rare Beauty. The video was set to the tune of Swift's 2019 hit, "The Man," with Gomez lip-syncing to her pal's song.

In the demo, the actress applied the brand's foundation, concealer, contour, blush, eyeshadow, and their new Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Lip Liners (available in 10 shades starting July 7 at Sephora and rarebeauty.com).

Swift left a note in the comments section showing her appreciation for Gomez. "It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever," she wrote.

In a 2019 interview, Gomez shared the longtime friends' origin story. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together. It was hysterical," Gomez told KIIS FM UK, reminiscing about the time she dated Nick Jonas while Swift was dating his brother and bandmate Joe Jonas.

"It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," she added. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."