Selena Gomez Just Stepped Out with a Saint Laurent Bag Filled with Snickers
Selena Gomez and her designer handbag filled with candy bars is the very definition of a Halloween mood. In a super relatable move, the actress stepped out for a press event in Los Angeles on Thursday, carrying a black Saint Laurent patent leather purse with several Snickers peeping out from the top.
You can never be too prepared, right?
Aside from the chocolate bars, Selena mastered fall style in a plunging burgundy sweater dress by Self-Portrait, and accessorized with black high-heeled mules and a matching pedicure. She debuted a freshly-shorn bob that was styled in loose waves and paired her dark smoky eye makeup with a nude lip.
It's no secret that the multi-hyphenate is a foodie at heart. Back in 2016, Selena revealed her favorite foods to have on hand while on tour during an interview with Bon Appétit. "I keep things pretty simple [backstage]," she said. "Plenty of water and pickles." On the tour bus, however, "hot Cheetos and chocolate are staples."
During the pandemic, Selena channled her love for food into a quarantine cooking show titled Selena + Chef, and in each episode, she's paired with a professional who teaches her a new recipe via video chat. From matcha chocolate chip cookies to handmade pasta, the singer learns the tips and tricks of whipping up an array of different cuisines at home. Admitting that she's not the best chef, she revealed ahead of the show's premiere, "I wanted to do this simply because I love cooking, I just don't know how to do it all the time."