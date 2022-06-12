Selena Gomez Put a Subtly Sexy Spin on the Classic White Shirtdress

A white shirtdress is a summer must-have. It works for the office, running errands, and just about every weekend activity — but the red carpet? It never crossed our minds, that is until Selena Gomez showed up in a sexy version of the classic to an event promoting her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Arriving at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles, Selena wore a semi-sheer white shirt dress by Prada that was racy yet modest. On top, the tailored mini provided maximum coverage, but on bottom, the dress's hemline hit well above her knees to highlight her long legs, which were elongated even more by a pair of strappy silver Jimmy Choo sandals. Corset lacing added to the overall sexiness of the look, as did her bold red lipstick.

Gomez accessorized with coordinating silver jewelry, including chunky geometric earrings and a giant cocktail ring on one hand, and she wore her dark hair pinned away from her face in loose, natural waves.