Selena Gomez Embraced Her "Real Stomach" in a Swimsuit-Clad TikTok

Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity, and her latest TikTok included a self-confident message that's a major mood.

On Wednesday, the actress embraced her curves while posing in a purple and orange patterned one-piece bathing suit with a balconette bra and crisscrossing straps in the back. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings, and slicked her hair back into a messy bun.

As she basked in the sun, a makeup-free Gomez mouthed along to a recording by YouTuber Tasha K, whose real name is LaTasha Kebe. The clip — captioned "vaca self" — begins with a voice saying "suck it in," to which Selena fired back, "I'm not sucking sh—t in. Real stomachs is coming the f— back, okay?"

This isn't the first time Selena has called out body shamers. Back in April, the Only Murders in the Building star addressed people who criticize her appearance on TikTok, saying: "Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b— about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

"B—, I am perfect the way I am," she added. "Moral of the story? Bye."