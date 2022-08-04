Celebrity Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Embraced Her "Real Stomach" in a Swimsuit-Clad TikTok "I'm not sucking sh—t in." By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity, and her latest TikTok included a self-confident message that's a major mood. On Wednesday, the actress embraced her curves while posing in a purple and orange patterned one-piece bathing suit with a balconette bra and crisscrossing straps in the back. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings, and slicked her hair back into a messy bun. As she basked in the sun, a makeup-free Gomez mouthed along to a recording by YouTuber Tasha K, whose real name is LaTasha Kebe. The clip — captioned "vaca self" — begins with a voice saying "suck it in," to which Selena fired back, "I'm not sucking sh—t in. Real stomachs is coming the f— back, okay?" Selena Gomez Wore the Dreamiest Sheer Pink Gown to Ring in Her 30th Birthday This isn't the first time Selena has called out body shamers. Back in April, the Only Murders in the Building star addressed people who criticize her appearance on TikTok, saying: "Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b— about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'" "B—, I am perfect the way I am," she added. "Moral of the story? Bye." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit