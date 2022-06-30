Selena Gomez Put a Sexy Spin on the Classic Blazer Dress

Selena Gomez is rewriting the script on business-chic attire. On Wednesday, the beauty entrepreneur's outfit gave big CEO energy at the launch of Rare Beauty's new lip collection launch at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Gomez remixed the traditional blazer dress with an asymmetric panel of sheer black lace on the bottom half of the garment. The unfinished edges of the lace hem were a playful juxtaposition to the formal tailoring of the dress's satin lapels and structured shoulders. She accessorized with classic pairings — including gold hoops, strappy black sandals, and a red lip and liner combination that matched her manicure.

Her dark hair was worn down and straight with a middle part.

Gomez initially launched her makeup brand Rare Beauty back in September 2020, and this week, she expanded the line with a collection of non-drying lip products — the Kind Words Matte Lipsticks and Liners — that come in 10 shades. "I wanted to create a classic lipstick that's truly comfortable. Every shade is easy and wearable, and just perfect for every day," Gomez told Harper's Bazaar about the lipsticks. As for the liners, she says, "This is everything I've ever wanted in a lip liner. Super smooth and doesn't tug on your lips and made to last all day without feeling sticky."

She's been secretly wearing the new collection for the past year — at the SAG Awards, at Critic Choice Awards, and off duty. And with plenty of time to experiment, she found her perfect pairing: "I can't stop wearing the new Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Fun, which I have been pairing with the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Lively," Gomez explained, adding: "Fun is a beautiful neutral mauve, and Lively is more of a rose-pink shade, and they complement each other well."