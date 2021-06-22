Selena Gomez Called Past Relationships "Cursed"
"I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."
Ah, yes, the curse of … Selena Gomez's love life?
According to the 28-year-old singer-cum-actress herself, the bulk of her "experiences in relationships have been cursed," and it inspired an obsession of sorts with the word "rare" (the title of her 2020 album and her beauty brand - it's also tattooed on the side of her neck).
"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," Gomez told Vogue Australia. "I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal. And so that word to me - when I first heard it [used in the single Rare] with Nolan [Lambroza], one of the writers, I just said this is what I want to feel about myself. So it wasn't even necessarily like: 'Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: 'Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"
Though Gomez refrained from naming names when it came to her partners in said "cursed" relationships, a few do spring to mind. The Only Murders in the Building star famously dated Justin Bieber on-and-off from 2011 until the spring of 2018. During an off period with Bieber in 2017, Gomez dated The Weekend for about 10 months. She also shared brief relationships with Charlie Puth, Zedd, and Nick Jonas.