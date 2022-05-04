Selena Gomez Joked About Being Single in the Most Relatable Way

With her coastal grandmother outfits and hilarious TikToks, Selena Gomez is embracing relatability on social media. Her most recent post is not exception, with the singer (and actress and producer and beauty mogul) poking fun at her singleness as she fifth-wheels her friends.

In the video, Gomez looks at the camera, saying, "No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single. It's a real thing. It's fine," before panning to her four couple friends who are cuddling on the couch. She then turned the focus back to herself as she stared straight ahead with a deadpan look on her face and her friends giggling in the background.