Selena Gomez is Bringing Back This Early Quarantine Hair Trend
The singer looks unrecognizable.
Selena Gomez is rocking some new locks — and she's bringing back that early quarantine pastel hair trend.
The "Lose You To Love Me" singer's hairstylist Evanie Frausto posted shots of the star sporting a pastel, rainbow-hued wavy wig, complete with bangs to his Instagram story on Monday.
Unsurprisingly, Gomez looks completely unrecognizable, especially in the second photo, where she's wearing a mask.
Frausto also shared the process of cutting, dying, and curling the wig before showing the final style on Gomez.
Gomez completed the look with her Louis Vuitton monogram trench (which she was spotted in while shopping in January) and a blue silk shirt buttoned only once before being tucked into her jeans.
Hair aside, Gomez is keeping busy these days as she is currently in New York filming her upcoming Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building and she has her first Spanish EP Revelación in March.