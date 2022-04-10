Selena Gomez Combined Two Spring-Ready Trends in One Outfit
Selena Gomez is moving onto the next season. After a winter wardrobe filled with so many super cozy coats, she's officially ditching the ponchos, puffers, and teddy coats (at least until next year) for a spring-ready look that combined two major trends in one.
On Saturday, the actress attended Deadline's annual Contenders Television event, wearing a pastel pink minidress with bare legs. The tweed-like dress featured tiny side cutouts and was paired with a matching collarless cropped jacket with contrasting black buttons. ICYMI, super-short hemlines are having a moment right now, as are cutouts — especially of the midriff-baring variety.
Sel accessorized with pointed-toe black mules and chunky gold hoops, and styled her new wavy bob and accompanying fringe in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.
At the event, Selena joined her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin on stage to promote the show's second season. During the panel discussion, Selena revealed that she related to her character, Mabel, and how, at first, she was intimidated to work with seasoned comedians Short and Martin.
"I genuinely felt very close to Mabel and a sense of she's gaining this sort of independence and meeting these two weirdos in a way," Gomez said. "They made me feel incredibly comfortable. I was obviously intimidated. They have ideas for me and they'll trust me with it, and they let me do my thing."