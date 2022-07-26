Selena Gomez Wore the Dreamiest Sheer Pink Gown to Ring in Her 30th Birthday

While her birthday may have been on July 22, Selena Gomez found a way to make her celebration — and more importantly, celebratory outfits — stretch all weekend long. After sporting a simple white minidress to grab dinner with BFF Taylor Swift and rocking a sequin halter gown to dance the night away, Selena just posted on Instagram to share her final (maybe?) look from a weekend full of milestone-honoring parties.

On Monday, the actress shared a trio of photos detailing the look she wore to make a glamorous entrance at her star-studded 30th birthday bash. Descending from a staircase aptly decorated with hundreds of red roses, Selena stunned in a sheer pastel pink Versace gown that featured delicate tulle ruching, the highest slit covered with strings of pink beading, and an elegant train. Open-toed Jimmy Choo heels and white hoop earrings completed Gomez's look, and she wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

The head-turning entrance wasn't the only shot Selena shared from her 30th birthday celebration. Just an hour before posting the dreamy pink look, the actress shared a black and white portrait by The Collective You (which guests were able to get taken of themselves during the event) along with a heartfelt message about lessons she learned throughout her twenties.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," Selena wrote. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way."

She continued, "I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you. After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I'm starting to really like 30."