Selena Gomez Looked Parisian-Chic in a Black-and-White Matching Set

Selena Gomez is on a fashion tour de force around the streets of Paris taking in the sights and sounds (and styles) during the city's fashion week. On Friday, the actress made an appearance at a Sephora to celebrate the launch of Rare Beauty's new Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Lip Liner in a Parisian-inspired black-and-white gingham set.

Selena paired the crop top and fit-and-flare miniskirt two piece with white pointy-toe pumps and big diamond hoops. She completed the look with a black heart-shaped crossbody bag — very appropriate for the City of Love.

The makeup guru also shared a series of images to her Instagram from the beauty store in the French city. In the first snap, she posed in front of the store front and held out the bottoms of her skirt. The second image was taken in front of large glass windows overlooking the Nationale De Musique (The National Academy of Music), constructed with gold and ivory stone — a motif in French architecture.

"Bonjour from France," she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Selena was spotted on a shopping trip to Louis Vuitton in another matching set that was the epitome of the "fancy grandma" trend. The Zara set — seen in images obtained by Daily Mail — included a teal pleated silk high-neck tunic that was accompanied by matching trousers. She accessorized with a little white LV handbag and matching PVC wedge sandals.