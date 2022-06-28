Selena Gomez Wore a Disco Ball Dress With the Highest Leg Slit on the Red Carpet

Season one of Only Murders in the Building brought us incredible outerwear, lots of mystery, and that iconic paparazzi moment, and it appears season two is already off to a rather glamorous start as well — all thanks to Selena Gomez.

On Monday, the Hulu show's leading lady hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere wearing a dazzling silver sequined gown from the Michael Kors Collection. The disco ball-esque ensemble featured one long sleeve, an asymmetric neckline, side-baring cutouts, and a sky-high leg slit. Blingy hoop earrings and silver heels completed Selena's look, and she wore her hair in a voluminous ponytail with face-framing pieces.

Getty Images

Selena stars alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in OMITB, and the premiere comes just a day before the second season's first two episodes hit the streaming platform on June 28. Aside from stunning on the red carpet, the actress also took a moment to share her opinions on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark abortion case, Roe V. Wade, before heading into the event.

"It's about voting," Gomez told Variety. "It's about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It's also the amount of women that are hurting. I'm just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that."

The actress also directed fans to a recent Twitter post in which she shared a link to Planned Parenthood that details what people can do to defend reproductive rights. "Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific," Selena's tweet read. "A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story."