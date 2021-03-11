Selena Gomez Wore Another Really Good Coat on the Set of Her New Show
We have more coat envy.
Selena Gomez is turning heads once again with her on-set fashion. The actress and singer is currently filming her upcoming Hulu comedy series, Only Murders in the Building in New York City, where she has been serving so many good looks — and so. many. coats.
This time, she's wearing a monochromatic dark blue look with a shin-length overcoat (very New York of her). She paired the look with some simple gold hoops and gold dainty necklaces.
A couple of weeks ago, the actress seemed to flip off the paparazzi – perhaps she was just in character – while wearing a rust orange, oversized teddy coat that I want to crawl into and take a nap.
The Hulu series will also star Steve Martin and Martin Short and according to Deadline will follow three strangers with a passion for true crime who get wrapped up in a crime scene of their own. The show also marks Gomez's return to acting for television after rising to fame for her Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. The star will also serve as an executive producer.
If the fashion is at all indicative of the quality of the show, then we will be watching.