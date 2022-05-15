Selena Gomez Wore Two Sexy Takes on the LBD During Her SNL Debut

It was all about the little black dress for Selena Gomez last night. The actress wore not one, but two very different (yet equally sexy) takes on the LBD for her Saturday Night Live debut — one for her opening monologue, and, at the afterparty, an even edgier version.

For her first look, Selena took the stage in a black bodycon minidress by Mach & Mach with cutouts along the crystal-embellished bow sleeves, in the back, and on the sides. She paired the dress with coordinating suede pumps, a reflective black manicure, and a tousled bob. And when the show was over, Selena had a quick outfit change before stepping out for the afterparty in yet another LBD, but with an even vampier twist.

Selena Gomez SNL Debut LBD Credit: Getty

Wearing a strapless black dress with a thigh-high slit that highlighted her sparkly, silver heels and a rosary tattoo on her upper leg, Selena waved to the crowd of fans outside the venue. Amping up her glam for the late-night outing, the Only Murders in the Building star debuted a glossy peach lip and winged eyeliner, and her bob appeared even more disheveled than before.