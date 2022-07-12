Selena Gomez's '60s-Inspired Outfit Is Full Go-Go Girl Energy

Lately, Selena Gomez has be traipsing around Europe in a slew of perfectly crafted looks suited for the streets of France — whether she's frolicking in a Parisian-chic matching set or a fancy grandma monochromatic look. Now that the star is in London, England, she switched up her latest look to channel a different vibe, which is perfectly in step with another prevailing trend: the go-go girl aesthetic.

On Tuesday, Gomez stepped out in London wearing a sunny yellow, '60-style minidress with a square neck, bell sleeves, and a fit-and-flare skirt. She accessorized with bright blue PVC pointy-toe pumps, thick gold hoop earrings, and a white handbag with gilt 3-D floral detailing. To top it all off, her long bob was styled in a retro Bumpit-style half ponytail.

During her European excursion, Gomez has been promoting new products from her makeup brand, Rare Beauty (the Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Lip Liner). She's even greeted fans outside of Sephora and Space NK stores.

The actress and makeup guru has had quite a busy summer. Before launching her new lipstick, Gomez stepped onto the red carpet in a disco ball-inspired gown at the season 2 premiere of her hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. Although the star was snubbed from the Leading Actress category in the 2022 Emmy nominations, she still made history as the second-ever Latina woman nominated as a part of a team of producers on a comedy show (she produces the show alongside her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin), according to Variety.