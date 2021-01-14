Is Selena Gomez Dropping Spanish Language Music?
Sure seems like it.
Selena Gomez is teasing new music, and from the looks of it, it might be in Spanish. On Instagram, the singer posted a photo of herself sitting on a couch wearing a floral dress and turquoise drop earrings.
"De Una Vez ✨ Esta noche. Presave ahora. // Tonight. Presave Now," she wrote in the caption with a link that leads to a Spotify and Apple Music pre-save.
On Twitter, fans have been speculating that Gomez might be releasing Spanish language music after posters with "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo," were spotted in Mexico. Some fans also pointed out that Gomez had teased Spanish language music back in 2011, and now, ten years later, we might finally be getting it.
Though we're not sure what time, it looks like we'll find out more on Thursday night.