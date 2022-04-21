Selena Gomez Just Perfected the Coastal Grandma TikTok Trend Martha Stewart meets Nancy Meyers. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Selena Gomez is getting comfy and chic — and totally embracing TikTok's coastal grandma trend. On Wednesday, the actress and singer posted a golden-hour selfie to her Instagram, writing, "thought this was cute." In the snap, Selena wore a peach-colored dress and wrapped an ivory knit cardigan around herself. Big gold hoops and wind-swept wavy hair completed the effortless look, which could double as the perfect ensemble for an early oceanfront dinner accompanied by chilled white wine. The quirky trend is making its rounds on TikTok just in time for the warmer weather. Think Martha Stewart meets Nancy Meyers movies (Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give). All you need is a cozy sweater or white turtleneck to wear while sitting on the beach. RELATED: Selena Gomez Wore a $1,000 Gown With This Forgotten Spring Trend You Can Get for $98 Selena Gomez Pink Gown 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards Credit: Getty Images Perhaps the actress picked up the aesthetic during her stint on the social media platform Tuesday night with friend and fellow performer Camila Cabello. The two stars had a girls night where they reenacted a scene from Lifetime's Dance Moms with pals Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland. "And then there were two," Cabello mouthed over the audio. Selena lip synced, "Nobody likes us. The two bitches are left," followed by the girls miming laughter while holding martini glasses. "Stream familia lol," Selena captioned the post, giving her friend's new album a shoutout. @@selenagomez

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Selena Gomez Just Perfected the Coastal Grandma TikTok Trend

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.