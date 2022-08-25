Selena Gomez Teased New Music in a Denim Corset

Via a TikTok, of course.

Published on August 25, 2022
Selena Gomez has new music on the horizon, and the singer and actress teased the song and accompanying video in the most fitting way: with a TikTok, of course (she's the unofficial TikTok queen, after all).

On Wednesday, Gomez shared a snippet from the music video for her remix to Rema's song, "Calm Down," on TikTok — her seemingly preferred social media platform. In the clip, Gomez danced alongside a vintage-style silver Porsche convertible while wearing a new take on workwear: a denim corset top and olive-colored baggy trousers. She wore her dark hair parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves and accessorized with thick gold hoops, a matching necklace, and a collection of rings.

Her collaborator sat on the hood of the car and also jammed to the beat in baggy cargo shorts and a flannel shirt.

"Calm Down is out Thursday at Midnight WAT/ 4 pm PT!! @badboyrema Pre-save at link in bio," she captioned the post.

Gomez first announced the collaboration earlier this week by posting a montage of meeting Rema and attending his concert. "I'm really excited to see the person that asked me to be on a song that I couldn't be more honored to do," she said in the recording. "This song is fun! I hope people like it. That's all I want."

