Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK Release "Ice Cream" Teaser
Ice cream and accessories, what more could you want?
Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK, a collaboration known to those who can't wait until August 28th as "Selpink," have released a teaser for their upcoming single "Ice Cream." On Gomez's Instagram, the singer posted a 10-second clip that showed her along with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa in an ice cream truck.
But while the very small bit of the song we heard was enough to get us ready to dance and scream-sing after tomorrow's official release, it was the accessorizing from all five women that had us playing the clip over and over again.
For starters, Gomez played up the sweet treat vibe with a candy cane stripe bikini, but she didn't stop there. Her look came complete with white gloves, a sailor hat, and her signature gold hoops.
Jisoo also decided the hat game was the way to go for this video. In her clip, she sports a black newsboy cap with similar but smaller gold hoops.
Jennie opted to keep the ice cream theme going with the perfect cherry-on-top earrings.
Lisa, meanwhile, went the glam route with layered pearl and gold necklaces.
While Rosé didn't wear any visible accessories, it's a great reminder that some times less is so much more.
Now, while we wait for the release, we'll be piling on every single hat, piece of jewelry, and gloves we can find in our closet. And... um, eat some ice cream.