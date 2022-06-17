Selena Gomez Opened Up About a Past Album Cover That Made Her Feel "Ashamed"

While reflecting on a past album cover, Selena Gomez got real about Hollywood's "unfair" tendency to sexualize stars at a young age.

During a discussion for The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable with Tracee Ellis Ross, Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon, Quinta Brunson, and Bridget Everett, the actress shared that the cover art in question originally made her feel "ashamed."

After Schumer praised the Only Murders in the Building star for finding her own "style" and "presence" despite being "sexualized at such a young age," Gomez confirmed that "it's really unfair."

"I know they put you through a system and make you feel like this is how you have to do it," Schumer said. "And especially when you're getting that positive feedback and people are attracted to you, it takes a lot to go, 'I'm going to go in this direction.'"

Gomez then cited an example of this industry standard by replying, "I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it. I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deep that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."

While Selena doesn't explicitly state which cover she's referring to, the singer's second studio album, Revival, which was released in 2015, showcases the star posing completely nude.

"And I'm not an overly sexual person," Gomez continued. "Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn't mean it's for somebody else. It can be for me."