Selena Gomez Celebrated Her 30th Birthday in the Chillest Party Dress

Selena Gomez just turned the big 3-0, and celebrated the milestone birthday with BFF Taylor Swift. What made the moment even better? The singer-slash-actress's chill version of a party dress that she wore for the festive occasion.

On Friday, the birthday girl shared a couple of photos of her reunion with T.Swift at dinner, and in the snapshots, Sel posed next to the pop star in a white pleated jersey minidress with long bell sleeves. Photos obtained by Daily Mail offered a better look at the swingy Gucci dress, which was teamed with cobalt blue Manolo Blahnik heels and sparkly diamond drop earrings.

Taylor, for her part, went less glam and more country chic in a red wrap dress with contrasting florals, and paired the look with braided pigtails.

"30, nerdy and worthy," Gomez captioned the photos, which included one image of Taylor holding up three fingers on one hand and forming a "0" in the other, as well as another snap of herself laughing as she unwrapped a present.

Last month, Selena opened up about turning 30 while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. "I am happy getting older," she said, adding: "I find that my toleration for any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff — I feel so glad that it's not taking over me anymore. My emotions are mine and I am allowed to feel them however I want to feel them." As for her plans, she revealed, "I am having a party because I was like, 'You know what? All my friends back home are married with kids, so I'm just gonna throw my own party."