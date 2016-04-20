Hold Up... Is Selena Gomez Launching a Line of Temporary Tattoos?

Selena Gomez has been a body art fan for a very long time — the singer has seven (!) tattoos so far, including one in Arabic on her ribcage, the roman numeral for “76” on her neck, and the phrase “God Who Strengthens Me” on the right side of her hip. And unlike some people who would hate it if they saw someone else with the same design, Gomez is actually letting her fans get the exact same tats — at least temporary ones.

She took to Instagram to announce that as part of her Revival tour merchandise, she will be releasing a line of sticker tattoos. “Each and every one of them mean so much to me,” she wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Selena Gomez on Her New, Boundary-Pushing Style: "I Just Feel Like a Woman"

ALSO all of my tattoos will be available.. Each and every one of them mean so much to me. @revivaltour /// --I have 7 tattoos (and counting) A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 19, 2016 at 11:19pm PDT

The tour starts in about two weeks in Las Vegas, and Gomez has been working hard on promoting it on social media. The singer often posts photos of herself rehearsing or wearing tour merchandise, like this sexy shot:

#RevivalTour merch got me like: A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Apr 19, 2016 at 9:36pm PDT

So if you still haven’t bought your tickets, hurry up. Honestly, it doesn't get any better than this. You can see Selena live and get one of her tattoos, which will be the perfect addition to your beach look this summer.