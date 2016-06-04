Selena Gomez Is a Knockout in 2 Stunning Red Dresses in N.Y.C.

Selena Gomez is having a gorgeous week of chic, and we’re loving every second.

On Wednesday, the singer was spotted romping through fountains in Brooklyn while wearing a summer-worthy sundress, and yesterday she turned heads in the Big Apple in not one, but two red-hot getups. Gomez is currently in the midst of her Revival World Tour, but she still had time to hit the streets of N.Y.C. for a photoshoot.

The first unforgettable number? A red sequined Balmain wrap dress with a plunging V-neckline (above), styled with metallic triangular earrings and a few different shoe styles, including silver sandals and black peep-toe pumps. Her hair was left loose and wavy, and her makeup was fresh and subtle—understated touches that perfectly complemented the brazen dress.

And if that wasn’t enough to set the city on fire, Gomez pulled a quick change and emerged in another fiery outfit: This time a body-hugging silk slip dress by Nili Lotan.

Gomez hit the streets of New York City in an eye-catching red satin dress and metallic heels. Statement earrings and a coordinating cuff finished off her dazzling look. AKM-GSI, Inc.

The “Hands to Myself” singer showed off her curves in outfit No. 2, which was styled with a pair of simple metallic sandals and a statement cuff on her wrist. The sultry ensemble is sure to yield some irresistible photos, so start counting the minutes until they surface.

These red gowns aren’t the only flashy looks the 23-year-old has debuted lately. Her world-tour wardrobe is packed with high-fashion outfits, including a green sequin bodysuit custom-designed by Rodarte. She’s loving the sparkles lately, and they definitely suit her!