Selena Gomez Wore 6 Totally Different Looks in a Single Day

If you are still in need of some summer outfit inspiration, look no further than Selena Gomez. The superstar singer outdid herself on Monday by wearing not one, not two, but six brand-new looks in less than 24 hours. While that might seem tiresome to the average person, for Gomez, it's just another day as a street style star.

Gomez kicked off the day in girly and bright looks, but after a few quick changes, she swapped them for a silver and white lace slip dress that amped up the sultriness. Naturally, she wore her last and most alluring outfit out with The Weeknd, revealing on Instagram that it was "date night." Cue the awws.

date night A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

VIDEO: Selena Gomez's Changing Looks

Scroll through to view Gomez's five other outfits and see for yourself how a celebrity pulls off summer's hottest fashion trends.