Selena Gomez Wore 6 Totally Different Looks in a Single Day

Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 06, 2017

If you are still in need of some summer outfit inspiration, look no further than Selena Gomez. The superstar singer outdid herself on Monday by wearing not one, not two, but six brand-new looks in less than 24 hours. While that might seem tiresome to the average person, for Gomez, it's just another day as a street style star.

Gomez kicked off the day in girly and bright looks, but after a few quick changes, she swapped them for a silver and white lace slip dress that amped up the sultriness. Naturally, she wore her last and most alluring outfit out with The Weeknd, revealing on Instagram that it was "date night." Cue the awws.

date night

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Scroll through to view Gomez's five other outfits and see for yourself how a celebrity pulls off summer's hottest fashion trends.

1 of 5 Robert Kamau/Getty

Bright Orange Dress

Gomez began her day by ditching a bra and donning a pop-of-color bright orange Christopher Kane dress instead. To complete the look, the chart topper left her jewelry behind and opted for a classic pair of classic black sandal heels.

2 of 5 Robert Kamau/Getty

Blue structured wrap dress

After having a daring color moment in her first look, Gomez toned it down in a structured cobalt blue dress with a large oversized button holding her dress together. While she did change her dress, the classic black heels remained the same as she traveled around New York City. 

3 of 5 Robert Kamau/Getty

Barbie pink printed onesie

Who said onesies weren't fashionable? Not Gomez. The singer stepped out next in a Barbie pink onesie with a bird print covering the fabric and a giant cat embellishment on the shoulder, because why not? 

4 of 5 Robert Kamau/Getty

Navy and white side split dress 

Being able to wear such a loud prints doesn't mean that Gomez won't pull off a classic look every once in awhile. She put on a navy and white side split dress with cat eye shades next. The only thing similar about her outfits is her staple black heels, which seem to go with just about everything. 

5 of 5 Rob Kim/Getty

Pre-date night dress

Before heading out on her romantic date night with The Weeknd in her lace dress, Gomez pulled one more fashion trick out of her sleeve. She wore a black and white striped and colorblock dress to an event with a leather jacket and—you guessed it—her black sandal heels. Gomez may have worn six outfits in a day, but her staple shoes still show that having a go-to item in your closet is smart and fashionable.

